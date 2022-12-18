Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep things rolling on Sunday when heading south to face the Houston Texans in a Week 15 AFC showdown. Also looking to keep things rolling is running back Jerick McKinnon, who has emerged as a dangerous weapon within the Chiefs' offense since October. The veteran went off as a pass-catcher in the team’s 34-28 victory over the Broncos and will try to do the same against the lowly Texans.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start McKinnon in your fantasy football lineup for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon caught seven of nine targets for 112 yards and two receiving touchdowns in last week’s victory against the Broncos, also adding six carries for 22 rushing yards on the ground. That explosive performance earned fantasy managers 32.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues and 25.4 points in standard leagues.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s injury has unlocked McKinnon as a wild card weapon within the offense and Sunday marked the third time in six games that he has hauled in at least six receptions. Look for Patrick Mahomes to continue to target him, especially when improvising outside of the pocket.

Start or sit in Week 15?

You should absolutely start McKinnon this week. The Chiefs are playing the worst team in the NFL and while the Texans have proven they can be feisty in certain spots, this is another opportunity for the veteran to have a monster performance.