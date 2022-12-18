Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep things rolling on Sunday when heading south to face the Houston Texans in a Week 15 AFC showdown. This presents another big opportunity for Isiah Pacheco, who has been an effective RB1 in place of an injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the past month. The rookie had a solid effort against the Broncos last Sunday and sealed the game with a clutch first down late into the fourth quarter.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Pacheco in your fantasy football lineup for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco took 13 carries for 70 yards in last Sunday’s 34-28 victory over the Broncos. That performance earned fantasy managers 9.3 fantasy points. It broke his three-game streak of double-digit fantasy points, but still a decent afternoon nonetheless.

Start or sit in Week 15?

One factor that is holding Pacheco back from truly breaking out is the presence of Jerick McKinnon, who has carved out a role as the pass-catching tailback out of the backfield in the Chiefs' offense. With that being said, I’d start the rookie in a Flex spot this week. They’re playing the worst team in the NFL in the Texans and there’s an opportunity for the entire offense to put up big numbers on the road.