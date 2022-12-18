Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep things rolling on Sunday when heading south to face the Houston Texans in a Week 15 AFC showdown. Looking to get back on track individually is wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had a quiet afternoon in last week’s 34-28 victory over the Broncos.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Valdes-Scantling in your fantasy football lineup for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

MVS hauled in just three receptions for 20 receiving yards in last Sunday’s close victory over the Broncos. It wasn’t a good day for the veteran wideout from a fantasy standpoint and his performances earned just two points for fantasy managers in standard leagues.

A guy cutting into his potential targets is running back Jerick McKinnon, who has established himself as a dangerous pass-catching option out of the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 15?

With this being the fantasy playoffs and the stakes being extremely high, you should not risk a spot on Valdes-Scantling in your lineup. Sit him.