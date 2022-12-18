Chris Moore start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans came up just short of pulling off a massive upset against the Dallas Cowboys last week and will try to finish the job when hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 15 on Sunday. Looking to have another breakout performance is wide receiver Chris Moore, who was the primary receiving target for the Texans last Sunday afternoon.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Moore in your fantasy football lineup for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Chris Moore

Moore made a huge impact in last week’s 27-23 loss to the Cowboys, catching 10 of 11 targets for 124 receiving yards. That big day earned fantasy managers a season-high 12.4 points that week, far exceeding his 5.1 average for the year.

We’ll see if quarterback Davis Mills will continue to force-feed him against the Chiefs this Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 15?

While great, last week’s performance was most likely an anomaly and Moore will regress back down to the mean this weekend. Because of that, it would be wise to sit him.