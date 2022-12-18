Amari Rodgers start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans came up just short of pulling off a massive upset against the Dallas Cowboys last week and will try to finish the job when hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 15 on Sunday. Looking to build on last Sunday’s performance is wide receiver Amari Rodgers, who had a personal career day in the loss.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Rodgers in your fantasy football lineup for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Amari Rodgers WR

Rodgers hauled in four of five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 27-23 loss to the Cowboys. It was the first time that he made a significant impact in a game this season and that earned fantasy managers who were bold enough to start him 12 points in standard leagues. We’ll see if he can build on that momentum.

Start or sit in Week 15?

The likelihood of Rodgers crashing back down to earth is high here. That’s why you should sit him for this week.