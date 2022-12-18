Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys barely avoided disaster in Week 14, as they squeaked out a 27-23 victory over the one-win Houston Texans. Michael Gallup was quiet with two catches for 40 yards, as Dak Prescott looked more in the direction of Noah Brown and CeeDee Lamb for most of the day. It will be interesting to see if Gallup can bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

To the surprise of many fantasy managers last week, Gallup followed up with this type of performance after hauling in two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago. Most likely a boom-or-bust option for the remainder of the season, Gallup will be competing against Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Brown for opportunities.

The Cowboys are as balanced as they’ve been on offense all season since Prescott’s return from injury in Week 7. They finished Week 14 with 39 passing attempts and 31 rushing attempts, which means that it will be all the more difficult to project this team’s best fantasy football players on a weekly basis.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Gallup’s nothing more than a WR3/FLEX with slight upside against Jacksonville in Week 15.