Noah Brown start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys completed 24 pass attempts to six different receivers in their Week 14 win against the Houston Texans. Noah Brown finished second on the team behind Dalton Schultz with four catches for 85 yards, in his best performance since Week 2 of the NFL regular season. With a plethora of offensive playmakers around him, is it possible for Brown to establish a consistent role moving forward?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Noah Brown

One of the biggest takeaways from the Cowboys’ hard-fought victory last week was the target share. CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brown saw six targets a piece, with Brown surprisingly making the most of his. It’s uncertain whether the 26-year-old can sustain this level of production on a weekly basis, but it looks like he and Gallup will go back and forth for the rest of the season behind Lamb and Schultz — not to mention the heavy rushing attack with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The Jaguars recently allowed 254 yards to a pedestrian Tennessee Titans receiving corps, so Dallas’ second-overall scoring offense should light it up once again.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Brown has garnered WR3/FLEX consideration, especially in deeper leagues.