Evan Engram start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

After leading all fantasy football tight ends by a substantial margin in Week 14, Evan Engram will be one of the most interesting players to watch when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Engram racked up 11 catches on 15 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win against the Tennessee Titans. We’ll see if this was just a one-time deal, or if Engram carries the same dominance for the rest of the year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram has certainly trended all over the place throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Here are his average fantasy point splits this year: Weeks 1-4 (2.9 standard points), Weeks 5-8 (7.2 standard points), Weeks 9-12 (0.86 standard points), and has now jumped again in Weeks 13 and 14 (18.6). Take what you will from this trend, but Engram has undoubtedly been a roller coaster for fantasy purposes.

That said, it’s going to be tough to leave the 28-year-old tight end on benches in the first round of fantasy playoffs after his gargantuan outing in Week 14. He projects as the overall TE12 against the Cowboys' defense.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Start Engram in Week 15.