Zay Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling into Week 15 on a high note, averaging 342.0 team yards per game over the previous three appearances. Zay Jones’ fantasy football output returned to its thriving form in the Jaguars’ Week 14 win against the Tennessee Titans. Jones hauled in eight of his 12 targets for 77 yards and one touchdown. The sixth-year wideout will look to continue his fantasy success against the Dallas Cowboys this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Jones has been one of the main benefactors of Trevor Lawrence’s brilliant campaign in Year 2. He’s put together his best fantasy football season to date, averaging 6.8 standard fantasy points per contest in 2022. He’s been a top-40 wide receiver despite ceding opportunities to Christian Kirk and Evan Engram throughout the year.

As a solid WR3/FLEX option with true WR1 appeal at times, Jones has been one of the surprises of the season and has already exceeded his single-season best in yardage with 655.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Jones has earned must-start status at this point of the fantasy football season, and managers should fire him up once again for a potential shootout with the Cowboys.