Justin Jackson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will look to put together a three-game winning streak as they travel to face the New York Jets in Week 15. The Lions have found success on the ground this season, and their depth was illustrated last week with Justin Jackson having a solid fantasy performance. Does the veteran running back provide starting value this week for the first round of the fantasy playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Justin Jackson RB

Just when you think the Lions’ backfield is largely set with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jackson comes in to throw a curveball into the mix. After posting a season-high 77 combined yards back in Week 11, Jackson managed to put together a season-high fantasy performance last week versus the Vikings. The veteran tailback had four carries for 19 yards alongside a reception for 12 yards.

But the icing on the cake was him being able to find the end zone for just the second time this season, giving him 10.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 14.

The matchup this week isn’t as favorable, however, as the Jets allow the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. New York has also been capable of defending the ground game as they rank 13th in run defense, with a stronger average at home (109.5 YPG) versus on the road (113.9 YPG). Given that Jackson is third in the pecking order on the depth chart, it’s safe to assume that if anybody has fantasy value in the backfield it’s Swift or Williams over Jackson.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Jackson may be worth a roster spot as a potential handcuff through the fantasy playoffs, but he’s far from a viable starting option this week. Keep him on the bench for this matchup.