DJ Chark start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions' offense has been on a tear recently as they hope to keep the momentum going versus the New York Jets in Week 15. Wide receiver DJ Chark has quietly arrived on the scene as of late, but this week’s matchup may test him. Does the veteran wideout make sense as a starter for the first round of the fantasy playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: DJ Chark WR

If Chark wasn’t on the fantasy radar yet then his performance over the last two weeks surely made him a waiver-wire target heading into the fantasy postseason. The veteran wideout has posted fantasy performances of 14.8 and 21.4 PPR points in his last two games, coinciding with a Lions offense that has ranked third in scoring (33.0 PPG) over the last three games. However, it’s important to note that those games came against more susceptible defenses in the Jaguars and Vikings.

This week’s matchup versus the Jets should be much tougher, as New York allows the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers. Additionally, they have the fourth-ranked pass defense which gives up just 189.4 yards per game through the air.

While Chark has put up big numbers in the last two weeks, it’s undisputed that he sits behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in the pecking order. The former remains a surefire starter against a tough Jets defense, but Chark may have trouble besting Sauce Gardner in the secondary, setting up what feels like a game in which he comes back down to earth.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Chark needs to be on a fantasy roster heading into the playoffs, but this week feels like a struggle in the making. Keep him on the bench in what could be a game that stops the Lions' high-octane offense in its tracks.