Jameson Williams start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will look to notch a three-game winning streak in Week 15, and to do so they’ll need to overcome the New York Jets on the road. Detroit’s high-powered passing attack was given a spark with a highlight-worthy performance from rookie Jameson Williams last week, who will surely play a more impactful role going forward. Is it too quick to consider starting the first-round pick in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jameson Williams WR

Williams has only two career NFL games on his resume but he’s already made an impact that has drawn the attention of fantasy managers. The 2022 first-round pick finished with 11.1 PPR fantasy points last week, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown reception on the Lions’ second play of the game last Sunday. While the sample size is small, fantasy managers have to be excited about his potential in Detroit’s high-octane passing attack.

Still, many should temper their expectations in the short term, especially as they are set for a tough matchup this week. The Jets’ defense has been stingy against opposing receivers, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points (16.9) to the position and the fourth-fewest opponent passing yards (189.4 YPG).

If fantasy managers find themselves in action for the first round of the fantasy playoffs they’re better off rolling with proven players in their starting lineup. Williams appears to have an intriguing upside for the future, but it’s likely his true impact won’t be felt until weeks down the line. Perhaps he is worth a roster spot, but even then it seems suitable only in deeper leagues.

Start or sit in Week 15?

There should be much safer options to roll with in Week 15 and Williams will also be heading in for a tough matchup versus the Jets' defense. With that in mind, it’s best to keep the rookie wideout on the bench this week.