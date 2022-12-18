Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will look to snap a two-game skid as they host the Detroit Lions in Week 15, and they will attempt to do so with another change at quarterback. Zach Wilson will make his return under center for the first time in under a month, though the matchup on deck may serve him well. Does Wilson present himself as a viable starting option for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

The Mike White era in New York has been paused and it remains to be seen for how long. But in the short-term Wilson will return under center versus the Lions, marking his first start since Week 11. The 2021 second-overall pick has completed just 56 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions and has clearly taken a step back in his sophomore season. But his return under center marks a chance for him to rebound, and he couldn’t ask for a more advantageous matchup.

The Lions allow the most fantasy points (23.3 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks this season, and they rank 30th in pass defense as they give up 263.4 YPG through the air. If Detroit’s red-hot offense forces the Jets into a shootout, Wilson could be in line for a big day through the air.

The time away will show whether it served Wilson well, but the favorable matchup in Week 15 shouldn't be glossed over by fantasy managers. Still, they would be wise to keep their expectations in check during the first round of the fantasy playoffs. At best Wilson is a low-end QB2 in Week 15, especially in deeper leagues.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Reliable starting quarterbacks are far and few as the closing stretch of the season carries on, so Wilson’s matchup this week bumps up his ceiling. Feel free to start him with QB2 fantasy value only if you are in need of a starting quarterback.