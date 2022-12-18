Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will look to snap a two-game losing streak with a matchup versus the Detroit Lions on deck, who are among the hottest teams in the league over the past few weeks. Elijah Moore has emerged as a fantasy-relevant option over the last few weeks, but does he make sense as a starter for Week 15?

Fantasy Football analysis: Elijah Moore WR

After being fantasy irrelevant for much of the early portion of the season, Moore has seen an uptick in usage over the last few weeks. It’s not gone unnoticed that his bump in targets has come alongside Mike White starting under center, with the Jets’ wideout seeing 28 targets in his last three games, resulting in 131 receiving yards to go along with a receiving touchdown. Now, however, it remains to be seen whether Moore can continue his production with another change at quarterback.

New York will once again start Zach Wilson in relief of the injured Mike White, marking the signal-caller’s first start since back in Week 11. Moore was vocal about his frustration with the lack of targets from Wilson, but could we see a different story moving forward?

Moore does have a very favorable matchup this week which should play to his advantage. The Lions allow the third-most fantasy points (26.1) to opposing receivers and they rank 30th in pass defense ( 263.4 YPG allowed). The Jets receiver should be able to leverage the matchup and put together an efficient fantasy performance in Wilson’s first game back as a starter. Additionally, Moore has found excellent usage when playing in the slot, so look for Wilson and the Jets to continue leveraging that mismatch in coverage.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Moore is a solid flex play in Week 15 with the potential to put together a seismic performance versus a susceptible Lions defense. Fire him as a starter with an excellent upside this week.