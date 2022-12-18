Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will look to snap a two-game losing streak in Week 15 with a matchup versus the Detroit Lions on the docket. The Jets still have much to play for with a postseason appearance still within reach, which means their offensive playmakers should boast intriguing value through the fantasy postseason. Does tight end Tyler Conklin make sense as a starter in lineups for Week 15?

Fantasy Football analysis: Tyler Conklin TE

Conklin has been quiet since his 25.9 PPR outburst back in Week 7, but perhaps he can take advantage of a very favorable matchup in Week 15. The Lions give up the third-most fantasy points to tight ends (9.1) and are even leakier in their pass coverage. Through Week 14 Detroit allows 263.4 yards per game through the air which ranks 30th in the NFL. And despite coming away with the win over the Vikings last week, they did allow 425 passing yards and two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins.

Conklin’s stats this season may not jump off the page, but the matchup on deck should make him a worthwhile option at his position. Tight end depth in fantasy is notably thin, with marquee names largely far and few between.

If you happen to find yourself in action for the first round of the fantasy playoffs, finding value and reliability from the tight end position is the least you can ask for. Conklin is by no means a marquee name, but managers would be wise to not overlook the matchup he has in Week 15.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Unless you have one of the top-tier options at his position, the Jets’ tight end is an attractive choice to start in lineups this week. Fire him up accordingly whether you’re playing in the fantasy postseason or in a consolation game.