Marvin Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Coming off a big win last week over the Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still vying for the AFC South title as the season enters its final month of play. One thing that’s keeping the Jags in the mix is a productive passing game. Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, that group includes wide receiver Marvin Jones. In case you may be wondering whether or not Jones could be a decent fantasy football option this week against the Dallas Cowboys, let’s take a closer look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones

Unfortunately, Jones has been a bit player in an otherwise aggressive passing offense. Last week, he had just one catch on one target in a game where Lawrence threw the ball 42 times for 368 yards. Jones accounted for just 22 of those yards.

Most of the productivity in the passing game is going to wideouts Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Tight end Evan Engram is also seeing a sizable target share. That means there’s just not as much for Jones to do.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Sit. Jones does not belong in fantasy lineups this week.