Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are riding a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos. A seismic loss at quarterback calls into question the fantasy relevance of many Cardinals offensive players, including wide receiver Marquise Brown. Does he still make sense to start in fantasy matchups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown appears to be battling an illness heading into Sunday’s matchup, but he was able to log a limited session on Friday after missing Thursday’s practice. Sickness aside, Brown has more notable obstacles in his path for Week 15. On deck are the Broncos, who have been stingy against opposing receivers this season. Through Week 14 they allow the fewest fantasy points to receivers (15.3 PPG), and they give up the seventh-fewest passing yards per game to opponents.

But more noteworthy is the change at quarterback for the Cardinals. After Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 that effectively ended his season, Arizona will be moving forward with Colt McCoy as the starter this week. The move undoubtedly deals a blow to the fantasy ceilings of the Cardinals’ offensive players.

While DeAndre Hopkins should continue to operate as Arizona’s WR1 even with McCoy under center, he is arguably the lone must-start option left for the Cardinals. It’s simply difficult to make the case for any other fantasy-relevant option due to the noteworthy loss of Murray.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Fantasy managers should expect this Cardinals offense to struggle going forward, which brings cause for concern for the likes of Brown. As such, the Cardinals receiver should be kept on the bench for Week 15.