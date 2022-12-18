Robbie Anderson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will look to snap a three-game losing streak as they're set to face the Denver Broncos in Week 15. A seismic change at quarterback should have ramifications on the larger offense, including the likes of Robbie Anderson. Does the wideout make sense as a starter this week?

Anderson is in line for his statistically worse season through Week 14, as he sits with 19 receptions for 269 yards and just one touchdown all year. The veteran wideout has not posted a double-digit fantasy performance since way back in Week 1, and it’s hard to fathom that he will buck the trend on Sunday. The Broncos give up the seventh-fewest passing yards (196.6 YPG) and the fewest fantasy points per game to receivers (15.3).

The matchup was already a disadvantage for Anderson, but the quarterback change undoubtedly offers a bigger blow. Kyler Murray was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL last week, and backup Colt McCoy will start in his place beginning Sunday.

The downgrade should result in a hit to the fantasy ceiling of every Cardinals offensive player, with perhaps the exception being DeAndre Hopkins. Anderson failed to carve out an impactful role in Arizona before Murray’s injury, but moving forward it’s not far-fetched to render the receiver irrelevant in fantasy football, in particular with the playoffs in full swing.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Anderson hasn’t been fantasy relevant all season and it’s hard to imagine him turning around the narrative versus the Broncos. Keep the Cardinals wideout on the bench this week.