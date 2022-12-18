Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are hoping to snap a five-game losing skid as they play host to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. In a matchup between backup quarterbacks, the run game could prove to be essential for both teams. With that possibility in mind, does Latavius Murray make sense as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: RB Latavius Murray

Murray has remained an integral part of a struggling Broncos offense since joining the team earlier this season, but he’ll have his sights set on a bounce-back performance in Week 15. Last week the veteran tailback totaled a season-low eight carries for 32 rushing yards as the Broncos fell to the Chiefs, but he has a much more advantageous matchup on deck with the Cardinals. Arizona allows the 11th-most fantasy points to running backs (19.0) while giving up an average of 110.2 rushing yards per game.

Likely the most influential factor working in his favor will be the absence of Russell Wilson, who will be sidelined with a concussion. With Wilson out, Denver would be wise to lean heavily on the run game with backup quarterback Brett Rypien under center.

There is a chance that Marlon Mack could see an extended workload after finding the end zone last week, but his production should not come at the expense of touches for Murray. Denver’s offense has been an eyesore this season, but if there were a time to cash in on the options in the backfield then this is the week.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Start. Murray is an intriguing flex option for fantasy managers needing a running back with upside this week. Fire him up in lineups with the hope that the Broncos put the run game first and foremost in this week’s matchup.