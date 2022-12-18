Marlon Mack start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos play host to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, as they have their sights set on snapping a five-game losing skid heading into Sunday. Fantasy managers may be in store for a game script that heavily features the run game, which begs the question as to whether Marlon Mack has fantasy value as a starter in lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: RB Marlon Mack

Despite losing to the division-rival Chiefs last week, Mack ended Week 14 with a noteworthy milestone. The veteran tailback found the end zone for the first time since 2019, finishing with two catches and 63 receiving yards to go alongside his touchdown. He only had three carries for 15 yards on the ground, but his utility in the receiving game was promising for his outlook going forward. Still, he’ll be battling with Latavius Murray for opportunities in the backfield, who should remain the lead back to close out the season.

Sunday’s matchup offers the chance for the ground game to be front and center as a result of the change under center. Russell Wilson will be sidelined due to a concussion that he suffered last week. In his place will be backup signal-caller Brett Rypien.

The Cardinals, who allow 110.2 rushing yards per game, present an intriguing matchup ahead for Mack. Arizona also gives up the 11th-most fantasy points (19.0) to opposing running backs. Granted, those rankings only matter if Mack is given sufficient opportunities to make an impact, which remains to be seen with Murray still healthy and active.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Given Murray’s presence in the backfield, it is likely that Mack will continue to wait for an increased role in the offense. With that in mind, he’s far from a safe bet this week, so fantasy managers should keep him benched accordingly.