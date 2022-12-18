Robert Woods start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods returned to practice late in the week after dealing with an illness and should be good to go on Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. If you are considering Woods in your starting lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect out of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Robert Woods WR

Woods is coming off a performance where he caught 5-of-7 targets that went his way for 49 yards in a 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Through 13 games, he caught 38-of-68 targets for 406 yards with a touchdown. The receptions, targets and yards are all team highs with the Titans. He will get a matchup against the Chargers defense that ranks 13th in opponent passing yards per game (212.9).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Sit. You are likely going to find much better options than Woods this weekend. He should be considered a fringe top-50 wideout in Week 15.