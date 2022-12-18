Nick Westbrook-Ikhine start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine received a team-high in targets in his last time out, and fantasy managers will hope for that to continue into Week 15. If you are considering him in your fantasy football lineup, here’s an overview of what to expect out of Westbrook-Ikhine.

Fantasy Football analysis: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR

Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted eight times and caught three passes for 23 yards with a touchdown in last week’s 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the season, he caught 22 passes for 370 yards with three touchdowns. Westbrook-Ikhine will face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that ranks 13th in passing yards allowed per game (212.9).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Westbrook-Ikhine should not be in your fantasy lineup this weekend. You should be able to find 50 better options to consider this weekend, so keep him on the bench regardless of the league size.