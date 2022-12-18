Chigoziem Okonkwo start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo put together a strong fantasy performance in his last time out, and fantasy managers will look for that to continue into Sunday’s contest. if you have Okonkwo on your fantasy roster and are considering him in your lineup, here’s a look at what to expect leading into this matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chigoziem Okonkwo TE

Okonkwo caught all six targets that went his way for 45 yards with a touchdown in last week’s 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was targeted at least five times three games in a row, but he is splitting time with Austin Hooper at the position. The rookie will face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that did not allow a single reception to Miami Dolphins tight ends last week, but Tua Tagovailoa completed just 10 passes.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Sit. Okonkwo is a top-15 fantasy at play at best, so you can likely find better tight end options in Week 15.