Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper put together a productive fantasy performance in last week’s matchup, and fantasy managers have to be excited about that going into Sunday’s game. If you are considering him in your fantasy football lineup in Week 15, here’s an overview of what you should think about before making a decision.

Hooper caught all five of the passes that went his way for 68 yards in last week’s 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans went to the tight ends quite a bit as rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo six times for 45 yards with a touchdown. Now, they will get a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, which allowed just 10 completions against the Miami Dolphins and none to the tight ends.

Sit. Hooper is splitting time with Okonkwo, who is probably the better option if you had to pick a Titans tight end. Hooper is a fringe top-20 tight end play.