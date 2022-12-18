Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer will get a matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as fantasy managers look for him to reach the end zone for the first time in nearly a month. If you are considering Palmer in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect out of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Joshua Palmer WR

Palmer caught 4-of-6 targets that went his way for 53 yards in last week’s 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Mike Williams returned to the field as he eased back into things, so another week healthier could further cut into Palmer’s targets. The Chargers will face a Titans defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed per game (283.7).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Sit. Palmer is a fringe top-40 wide receiver, so you will likely have better options unless you find yourself in a deeper league.