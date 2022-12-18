Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett received a high number of targets in last week’s game, and fantasy managers will hope for more yardage on Sunday. If you are considering Everett in your fantasy lineup, here’s a look at what to think about leading up to game time.

Fantasy Football analysis: Gerald Everett

Everett was targeted eight times in last week’s 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but that resulted in just five receptions for 28 yards, and he was held out of the end zone. Everett will face a Tennessee Titans defense that allowed Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram to explode with 11 receptions for 162 yards with two touchdowns in last week’s matchup.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Everett is a top-10 tight end option this weekend, so there are plenty of scenarios available for where you should get him in the lineup in Week 15.