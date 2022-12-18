Greg Dulcich start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos play host to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 as they look to snap a five-game losing skid. Sunday’s contest will be a matchup between backup quarterbacks, but the right offensive playmaker could benefit as a result. Could Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich be an under-the-radar play with valuable upside in Week 15?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Despite the Broncos' defense struggling throughout the season, Dulcich has been one of the few emerging silver linings of this year. The tight end has slowly carved out an impactful role in the offense, and he’s seen a healthy volume of 16 targets over the last two games. After a three-game streak of single-digit fantasy performances, Dulcich now has 21.7 PPR fantasy points combined in his last two weeks, with potentially a greater workload on the horizon in Week 15.

The Broncos will notably be without Russell Wilson under center versus the Cardinals, as the veteran signal-caller will be sidelined after suffering a concussion last week. In his place will be backup quarterback Brett Rypien. While at first glance fantasy managers may assume Dulcich’s fantasy ceiling takes a hit, there’s also the chance that the tight end becomes Rypien’s safety blanket.

If the Broncos opt to stray away from taking shots downfield, Rypien could instead work to keep the passing game underneath opposing coverage, which plays heavily in favor of Dulcich. Additionally, the Cardinals allow the second-most fantasy points to tight ends (11.8) and they also rank 25th in pass defense (243.8 YPG allowed). Fantasy managers can only hope for value and consistency from their tight ends, which Dulcich can very well provide in a matchup that plays to his strengths.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Start. Dulcich is a low-end QB1 in Sunday’s matchup with a heavy upside if the game script follows suit. Fantasy managers should continue to keep him in their lineups this week.