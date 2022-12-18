Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine had a productive three-game stretch filling in for an injured Joe Mixon. However, with Mixon’s return last week, Perine saw his role reduced to that of a bit player, making him a risky pick for fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Perine had a standout game against the Chiefs in Week 13, totaling 106 yards on 21 carries and adding another 49 yards on six catches. But with Mixon leading the backfield again last week against the Browns, Perine had just four carries for 22 yards and one catch for two yards. However, he did manage to score his second rushing score in his last three games, and he continues to be an asset in the passing game. Despite the one catch, he saw five targets in that game.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Perine might have some appeal as a flex play, but it’s a risky one. You’re essentially dependent on him finding the end zone. Unless you’re desperate, it’s probably best to leave Perine out of your lineup.