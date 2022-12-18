Trenton Irwin start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Unless you’re a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan, you probably spent a minute on the Google machine last week trying to figure out who Trenton Irwin is. Buried on a loaded depth chart, Irwin broke out for 58 yards and a touchdown on two catches against the Browns last week. However, his fantasy outlook this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn’t so good.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Trenton Irwin

That’s got nothing to do with the Buccaneers. The problem for Irwin this week is that both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are likely to play. Both of those guys sat out last week, clearing the way for Irwin to get more work in the passing game alongside Ja’Marr Chase. With Higgins and Boyd both in the mix, it’s hard to carve out enough looks for Irwin to be fantasy relevant.

Start or sit in Week 15?

You can sit Trenton Irwin this week. However, if the Bengals find themselves without either Higgins or Boyd again in the future, Irwin could be worth a flyer.