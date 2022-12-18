Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Though he’s listed as questionable, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd should be able to play this week after getting in a full practice on Friday. That would mean the Bengals will have their top three receivers on the field for a Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it also means some decisions for fantasy football managers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd is Cincy’s third receiver, behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who’s also questionable but expected to play. With both Chase and Higgins active, the ceiling for Boyd is pretty low. However, the last time all three players were active to start a game, back in Week 13 against the Chiefs, Boyd did manage to catch four passes on five targets for 60 yards. Though they matched in targets, Boyd came away with slightly better totals than Higgins.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Boyd is best used as a low-ceiling flex this week in fantasy lineups. He could merit some consideration as a third wideout if you need a streaming option.