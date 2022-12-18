Cam Brate, Cade Otton start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

It’s another rough season for tight end play in fantasy football. And it’s not usual for managers to start turning over rocks to try and find some help. One stone some have turned over from time to time is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, currently running a tight end committee with Cameron Brate and Cade Otton. So what about this week against the Cincinnati Bengals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TEs Cam Brate & Cade Otton

Brate and Otton were both on the field last week for a win over the Seahawks. Otton had the edge in production, catching four passes on five targets for 28 yards. Brate got four looks from quarterback Tom Brady, but he only caught two passes for 12 yards. Even the week before, when Brate was out, Otton had just 28 yards, despite catching six passes on 10 targets.

The Bengals’ defense has only given up three touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, so there’s not much ceiling based on the matchup here.

Start or sit in Week 15?

You can probably just sit both Otton and Brate this week. Though if you’re desperate, Otton seems to have a little more upside.