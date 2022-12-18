Rachaad White start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs look to keep their narrow lead over the Panthers in the NFC South after losing two of their last three games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Rachaad White

Rachaad White has become quite the valuable weapon on a struggling Bucs’ offense. Splitting carries with Leonard Fournette, White led the team in rushing yards in the bad loss to the 49ers in Week 14 with 56 yards on the ground and another 21 in the air. He scored against the Saints in the week prior with 69 all-purpose yards.

The Bengals sit around the middle of the league in points allowed to opposing running backs, averaging 16.23 per week.

Start or sit in Week 15?

White is a sure thing to start in Week 15 against the Bengals. He has proved himself as an invaluable resource on this Bucs offense.