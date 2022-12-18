Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs have dropped two of their last three games, including a 35-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Ever since Fournette returned from his injury, he’s been splitting snaps with rookie RB Rachaad White. They’ve gone back and forth in the rushing yards column of the box score each week, but they’re splitting carries and snaps just about evenly. Fournette struggled against the 49ers’ defense in Week 14 but has been a reliable choice otherwise, with six touchdowns under his belt this season.

The Bengals’ run defense has been middle-of-the-road this season. They’ve allowed an average of 16.23 fantasy points per week to opposing running backs.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Go ahead and start Fournette this week.