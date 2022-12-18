Mac Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was not asked to do a ton in last week’s game, and fantasy football managers will hope for more rolling into Week 15. If you have him on your roster and are considering Jones in your fantasy lineup, here’s a look at what to expect out of him on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

The Pats' offense didn’t need to do much after Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down early with an injury. Jones completed 24-of-35 passes for 235 yards but did not throw a touchdown with an interception. He will get a matchup with a Las Vegas Raiders defense that ranks 29th in passing yards allowed per game (254.3).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Unless you’re in a two-quarterback league, it’s probably best to find another option. Jones is a fringe top-20 fantasy quarterback on Sunday.