Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is expected to take the field after missing last week’s game with a concussion as he gets ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. If you are considering him in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect out of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers failed to clear concussion protocol prior to last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he appears to be good to go. On the season, he leads the team in receiving yards (593) and receiving touchdowns (three). Meyers will get a strong matchup as he’s going up against the Las Vegas Raiders secondary that ranks 29th in passing yards allowed per game (254.3).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Assuming he is active, Meyers can be used as a third wide receiver in standard leagues, though he may be a bit of a risk in his first game back.