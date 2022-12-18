 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cam Akers, Kyren Williams start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Cam Akers, Kyren Williams ahead of the Rams’ Week 15 matchup against the Packers.

By Erik Buchinger
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running backs Cam Akers and Kyren Williams will get a matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. If you are considering using either back in Week 15, here’s an overview of what to expect from the top options in the Rams backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RBs Cam Akers & Kyren Williams

Akers is coming off a performance where he caught 12 passes for 42 yards with a touchdown in a 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Williams took three carries for 19 yards in the victory. Akers is clearly the back you’ll want this weekend between the two, and he’ll get a strong matchup with a weak rushing defense as the Packers rank 30th in rushing yards per game (154.8).

Start or sit in Week 15?

Akers is worthy of a flex option in deeper leagues as a top-30 running back, and there are very few scenarios where Williams should be in your lineup.

