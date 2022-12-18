Ben Skowronek start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek put together a strong fantasy performance, and fantasy managers will look for him to keep it up heading into Week 15. If you are considering Skowronek in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Ben Skowronek

Skowronek was targeted eight times in last week’s 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he caught seven passes for 89 yards. With Cooper Kupp likely to be out the rest of the season, Skowronek leads the rest of the wide receivers in receptions, targets and yards. He will face a Green Bay Packers defense that ranks fifth in passing yards allowed per game (192.9) this season.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Skowronek recorded more than 30 receiving yards just over the last two months. Look elsewhere at the wide receiver position this weekend.