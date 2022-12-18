Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson found the end zone in last week’s matchup, and fantasy managers will look for that to keep going into Week 15. If you are considering whether to get Jefferson in your fantasy lineup, here’s a look at what to think about before making a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson caught two of the four passes that went his way for 44 yards including a 23-yard touchdown that put the Rams ahead late in a 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. On the season, he caught 13 passes for 180 yards with three touchdowns after missing a chunk of the season with a knee injury. Jefferson could develop into the go-to wideout down the stretch with Cooper Kupp out with injury.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Jefferson should not be considered more than a top-45 wide receiver option in this matchup, so you’re likely going to have better wideouts to choose from.