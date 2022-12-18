Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 15. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field. The Packers are coming off a bye week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard has lost out on some targets to the Packers’ newest phenom, Christian Watson, in recent weeks, but he’s still been a leading receiver for the Packers. He hasn’t scored since early November, while Watson has scored eight times since the last time Lazard found the end zone. He had 67 yards against the Bears in the Packers’ most recent game before the bye week.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Lazard is a solid choice for a WR3 or a FLEX. He gets utilized in every game, but don’t expect him to be a high scorer. As he goes up against a Rams team that has allowed plenty of fantasy points to opposing receivers, go ahead and start Lazard this week.