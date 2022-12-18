Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tight end Robert Tonyan has not been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers in recent weeks. Tonyan hasn’t surpassed 20 receiving yards in a game since Week 9 and hasn’t scored since Week 4. With a broad slate of wide receivers, Rodgers has not needed Tonyan as a target much this season.

The Rams have allowed an average of 6.31 fantasy points to opposing tight ends each week.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Tonyan is a sit in Week 15, and, barring some major injury news to the Packers’ wide receiving corps, is probably best to sit for the remainder of the season. He hasn’t been producing fantasy value for a long time, and it doesn’t appear that much will change in the final weeks of the regular season.