Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday night of Week 15. The Rams have recently brought on Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

In the Rams’ Week 13 matchup against the Raiders, Higbee had two receptions for 11 yards. Higbee has had his ups and downs this season, with some high-yardage games here and there but no touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Higbee is a safe bet to keep on the bench in Week 15. He’s been fairly quiet as of late, and the Packers have allowed 6.23 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. There’s always a chance that he and Mayfield establish a great connection in the coming weeks, but since we don’t know whether or not that will happen, Higbee is probably a sit this week.