Mack Hollins start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins has been taking advantage of an increase in targets recently, but that may come to an end in a Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday. If you are considering using Hollins in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Mack Hollins

Hollins caught 2-of-4 targets for 22 yards and rushed for another 40 yards on three attempts in last week’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller could return this weekend after being activated from the injured reserve, which would certainly cut into Hollins’ production.

Start or sit in Week 15?

It’s probably best to stay away from Hollins this week. He caught seven passes that went for just 57 yards in the last two weeks. You can find better options regardless of league size.