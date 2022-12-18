Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris could have a significant workload in Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders depending on the health of Rhamondre Stevenson. If you are considering either of them in your fantasy lineup, here’s an idea of what to expect out of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RBs Pierre Strong & Kevin Harris

Patriots running back Damien Harris has already been ruled out for this weekend’s game, and Stevenson is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. In limited attempts, Strong carried the ball five times for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Harris rushed for 26 yards on eight carries, but he also found the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Strong is likely the option you’ll want out of these two because of his pass-catching, but it’s highly likely he and Harris will split the work. Don’t start either of them if Stevenson can play, and both are a major risk even if he’s out.