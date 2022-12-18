DJ Moore injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game status update: Moore is officially ACTIVE for Sunday’s game.

No surprise, Panthers WR DJ Moore is active. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 18, 2022

Game day update: Moore was a late added to the injury report, which wasn’t a good sign. While he is dealing with an ankle injury, he is still expected to play on Sunday, barring any setbacks in pregame warmups.

#Panthers WR DJ Moore, dealing with an ankle injury and listed as questionable, is expected to play, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is expected to play, according to ESPN, this week after his ankle injury flared up in practice. He initially suffered the injury late in the game last week, leaving near the end for all but three snaps. However, it looked like all was well when he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but then, he apparently aggravated it after that, making him a limited participant on Friday.

The Panthers listed Moore as questionable on this week’s injury report. Carolina plays the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

This has been a difficult year for Moore. After three straight seasons with at least 1,100 yards, he’s averaging a career-low 46.5 yards per game in the Panthers’ run-first offense. Last week, before exiting, he had zero catches for just the second time in his NFL career. But the week before that, he looked like his former self, racked up 103 yards and a touchdown.

Moore’s difficult to trust in fantasy leagues this season with the inconsistency in Carolina’s offense. Laviska Shenault and Terrance Marshall would hold down the 1 and 2 jobs in the Panthers’ receiving corps without Moore, but they’d be hard to trust in fantasy lineups too.