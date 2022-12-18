How to watch Argentina vs. France in 2022 World Cup final

Argentina will face France in the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday, December 18. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET while airing on Fox and Telemundo. The full details on how to watch are listed below.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are a small favorite with -115 odds to lift the trophy. That’s marginally better than France’s -105 odds to accomplish the feat.

Argentina vs. France

Date: Sunday, December 18

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.