What channel is Argentina vs. France World Cup final on and when does it start?

Argentina and France will square off in the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday, December 18. The match will start at 10 a.m. ET while airing on Fox. Full channel details and streaming information are listed in the section below.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this should be an extremely tight match. Argentina have +175 odds to win in regulation. France are listed at +180 while the draw is +215. When looking at who will lift the trophy, DraftKings has Argentina marginally favored with -115 odds compared to -105 for France.

France won the 2018 World Cup and are looking to become the first back-to-back champion since 1962. The feat has only happened twice in World Cup history, as Italy claimed their second straight title in 1938 and Brazil accomplished the feat in 1962.

Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986. They finished as runners-up in 1990 and 2014, so the Argentinians are looking to avoid that fate while bringing home their first title in over 30 years. Superstar Lionel Messi said this will be his last World Cup appearance, so Argentina are extremely motivated to send him off as a winner.

Argentina vs. France

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Moneyline odds (regular time): Argentina +175 / France +180 / Draw +215

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.