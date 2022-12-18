 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Argentina vs. France picks, predictions in 2022 World Cup final

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Argentina vs. France in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

By slim21
France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2022 Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Argentina will square off against France in the 2022 World Cup final. The match will start at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, December 18 while airing on Fox. Can Argentina send Lionel Messi off as a winner, or will France claim back-to-back titles?

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina v. France

Date: Sunday, December 18
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Argentina: +175
Draw: +215
France: +180

Moneyline pick: Draw +215

The 2022 World Cup has been crazy. There’s a chance we see more of that in an incredibly tight match between Argentina and France. Both teams are capable of grabbing an equalizing goal late in the match if they need it. There’s not much separating these two sides, and getting +215 odds on a regular time draw presents as solid value compared to picking one side in particular.

