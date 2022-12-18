Who is the referee for Argentina-France in 2022 World Cup final?

The 2022 World Cup Final has been set, as Argentina and France will square off on Sunday, December 18. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET and will be airing on Fox. France look to claim back-to-back World Cup titles for the first time as a nation and only the third time in the tournament’s history. Meanwhile, Argentina are trying to win their third overall World Cup championship and send legend Lionel Messi off victorious in his final World Cup match.

The match will be officiated by a crew from Poland, as Szymon Marciniak will serve as the head referee. Assistant referees include Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz. As for Marciniak, this will be his third match 2022 World Cup. He officiated a group stage match which ended with France beating Denmark 2-1. He also officiated Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Australia in the round of 16. Marciniak has handed out five total yellow cards across those two matches.

Argentina started the 2022 World Cup on shaky ground, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia as one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. However, they rebounded with two straight victories to win Group C. From there, Argentina survived a late scare from Australia with a 2-1 victory, then prevailed against the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout. Messi and company proceeded to breeze past Croatia by a score of 3-0 in the semifinal to earn a spot in the final.

France have looked like the team to beat throughout this World Cup. “Les Bleus” clinched the top spot in Group D early after beating Australia and Denmark. From there, France moved past Poland in the round of 16 by a score of 3-1 before a dramatic 2-1 victory over England. France caught a couple of breaks to outlast their European rivals in that quarterfinal. Morocco gave France a challenge in the semifinal, but Les Bleus put the game away with a late goal to seal a 2-0 victory and their second straight appearance in the World Cup final.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this match is as even as it gets. Argentina are -115 to win the final and France are -105. This should be an entertaining conclusion to what has been a fascinating 2022 World Cup.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Sunday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):