When Argentina and France last faced off, World Cup history

Argentina and France will square off in the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday, December 18. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET and will air on Fox. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are a small favorite with -115 odds to lift the trophy. That’s barely above France, who hold -105 odds to win.

Ahead of the final, let’s look at the history of Argentina vs. France.

Argentina vs. France history

Who leads series: Argentina 6-3-3

Last match: France won 4-3 on June 30, 2018 (FIFA World Cup)

As you can see above, these nations last met in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. That was the round of 16, and France scored three second half goals (two by Kylian Mbappe) to outlast Argentina by a score of 4-3. France went on to win the World Cup that year.

Prior to that, these sides have not faced each other since 2009. Argentina beat France in a pair of international friendlies by a score of 1-0 and 2-0 in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

The 2007 friendly was the first time these nations played in 21 years, as a 2-0 France victory in 1986 represented the most recent match prior to that.

Overall, these two sides have met three times in the FIFA World Cup. Argentina beat France 1-0 in the group stage in 1930 and also defeated the French 2-1 in the group stage in 1978. Then, of course, France won the aforementioned 2018 match in the round of 16.