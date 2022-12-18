How much will the winner of the 2022 World Cup final receive?

Argentina are set to face France in the 2022 World Cup Final. The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. ET and will air on Fox. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are slightly favored with -115 odds to lift the trophy. That’s only marginally better than France’s -105 odds.

This match has no shortage of storylines, as Argentina superstar Lionel Messi confirmed that it will be his last World Cup appearance. Making things even more intriguing, Argentina were knocked out by France in the 2018 World Cup round of 16 stage. On the other side, France are looking to become the third nation to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

Prize Money for 2022 World Cup Winner

The winner of the 2022 World Cup will earn $42 million. That’s up from the last tournament, as the 2018 winner (France) was awarded $38 million.

The runner-up of the 2022 World Cup will receive $30 million. The pay structure moves down from there, as third place will $27 million and fourth will see $25 million.

Teams that are eliminated from the group stage received $9 million. If a nation made the round of 16 and was eliminated, the earnings rose to $13 million. Quarterfinal participants that didn’t move on netted $17 million. On top of those earnings, each team received $1.5 million for participating in the tournament.